COQUILLE — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife in 2018 in North Bend was sentenced to a total of 26 years behind bars for that and other crimes Friday afternoon, Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier announced.
Just Martin Stone sentenced Glen Frank Mason IV to 120 months in prison for a first-degree manslaughter conviction for the death of Leslie Mason. Pursuant to the provisions of Measure 11, he is not eligible for early release.
In addition, Mason was sentenced to 90 months in prison for the attempted murder of his step-daughter, Lindsay Pease, another Measure 11 crime that does not allow early release.
Mason also was sentenced to 30 months in prison for unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at Jarod Pultz while Mason fled the scene; 60 months in prison for unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at Robert Marshall when Mason fled the scene; and 364 days in the Coos County Jail for recklessly endangering another person pertaining to one of the shots by Mason striking a nearby residence and passing through an occupied room (no people were injured by that shot).
Mason entered a guilty plea to the charges earlier this month.
Mason was originally charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder with a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, six counts of recklessly endangering another person and one charge of assault in the first degree.
Mason agreed that he would not be eligible for any form of early release for the two unlawful use of a weapon charges and the recklessly endangering charge.
Judge Stone ordered that all five sentences will be served consecutively, meaning the sentences total 26 years of incarceration without any form of early release. Mason will receive credit for time served since he was arrested on Nov. 13, 2018, the day of the incident, Frasier said.
Mason, who is 57 years old, will be 81 before he can be released from custody.
Mason, who has been in the Coos County Jail, will be transported to the custody of the Department of Corrections to begin serving his prison terms.
