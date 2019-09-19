COOS BAY — A Marshfield High School teacher, who was arrested in June, was sentenced to 18 months of probation for bringing a bag containing steroids to campus earlier this year.
According to court records, 40-year-old Jesse L. Ainsworth pleaded guilty, on Aug. 5, to three counts of possession of a Scheduled III Controlled Substance. All are considered class A misdemeanor offenses.
Ainsworth entered a conditional discharge agreement with the state last month deferring the court from entering further proceedings and a judgment of guilt on his case as he serves his probation.
According to Coos County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jody Newby, Ainsworth, who met certain qualifications to enter the drug diversion program, will have to successfully complete the conditional discharge agreement in order for the court to dismiss the drug charges.
Following state statute, (ORS. 475.245), Newby added if any of terms of a conditional discharge agreement are violated, then the court may revoke the agreement and move forward with entering a judgment of guilt and beginning the sentencing process.
In March, Coos Bay police responded to Marshfield High School after receiving a report of a bag on campus suspected to be carrying steroids.
After obtaining a search warrant, offices found pills, syringes and vials of controlled substances as well as packaging materials addressed to Ainsworth inside the bag.
The substances, which were sent to the Oregon State Police crime lab, were later identified as testosterone enanthate, oxandrolone and methandrostenolone.
In a previous interview with The World, Operations Capt. Cal Mitts of the Coos Bay Police Department said its investigators found no indication of drugs being distributed around school nor were any students involved.
At this time, Coos Bay School District Superintendent Bryan Trendell said he was unable to comment on the employment status of Ainsworth. A special School Board meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 23, at the Milner Crest Education Center, located on 1255 Hemlock Ave. in Coos Bay, to discuss Ainsworth’s case.
The board will hear the superintendent’s recommendation for his dismissal, according to the meeting's agenda. The meeting is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m.