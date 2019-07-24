COOS BAY — Coos Bay police arrested a Marshfield High School staff member Tuesday who they believed brought a bag filled with several drugs to campus earlier this year.
Jesse L. Ainsworth, 40, was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance. Authorities first suspected Ainsworth back in March when packaging material addressed to him was found inside a bag containing drugs, police said.
During the course of the investigation officers were informed that the suspect was a staff member and that the substances were believed to be steroids, said a press release from the Coos Bay Police Department.
Officers applied for a search warrant and inside the bag found numerous vials of suspected controlled substances, pills, syringes and a western union receipt for received materials sent from out of the country as well as the packaging material.
Operations Capt. Cal Mitts of the Coos Bay Police Department said the mail correspondence found inside the bag wasn’t the only piece of material linking Ainsworth to the drugs. Mitts also added there were no indications of drugs being distributed around school nor were any students involved.
Bryan Trendell, the Coos Bay School District Superintendent, issued a statement Wednesday afternoon via email commenting on the incident.
“The District is aware of the situation, has been cooperating with law enforcement, and will be monitoring developments as more information becomes available to us from the authorities,” said Trendell. “All information currently available to the District indicates that this situation does not involve any students or any other staff member.”
The items, which were sent to Oregon State Police for testing, were identified as testosterone enanthate, oxandrolone and methandrostenolone. Ainsworth was transported and booked at the Coos County Jail.
This story will be updated as more information is provided.