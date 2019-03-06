REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Police Department is tightening up traffic safety enforcement this month.
In a press release, the RPD announced that in addition to some well-deserved spring weather, it is also excited for spring events.
“Most schools will be having spring break with lots of traveling families,” the release said. “We also have St. Patrick’s Day and the celebration that comes with this holiday known for drinking.”
The release underlined some of what officers will look for in March from drivers, including DUII, distracted driving and safety belt use.
“Our goal is to have a safe month of activities that spring brings us,” the release said.