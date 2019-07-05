COOS COUNTY — A Coquille man convicted of murdering fellow resident Gregory Durham last summer in his own home was sentenced to life in prison Friday morning.
According to a press release from Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier, Coos County Circuit Court Judge Martin Stone ordered that Manuel Daniel Delgado Jr. serve a minimum of 25 years before being eligible for parole on top of his life sentence.
“The 25 year minimum is subject to the provisions of Measure 11, which requires that Delgado serve every day of the 25 year mandatory minimum without any sentence reduction before becoming eligible for parole,” said the release.
He was also ordered to pay $5,000 to reimburse funeral expenses paid by the state crime victim’s assistance funds. In addition, Delgado Jr. was also sentenced to 90 months in prison without any possible sentence reduction for assaulting Michael Lucas. The added sentencing is to be served consecutively to the life sentence on the murder charge.
Last week, a jury found Delgado Jr. guilty of murder and assault in the first degree for the crimes he committed last June. An investigation by the Coquille Police Department identified Delgado Jr. as a suspect for the crimes which led to his arrest.
According to the release, Delgado Jr. will be transferred in the near future to the custody of the Department of Correction.