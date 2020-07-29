COOS COUNTY — A man’s life was likely saved after a concerned citizen called in a suspicious vehicle last week.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Levi Noel was dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. The vehicle was reported to be at the end of Crown Point Road.
When Noel arrived, he was “subsequently assaulted due to the medically altered mental state of the man inside the vehicle,” the release said.
The man, whose name was withheld by the Sheriff’s Office, locked himself inside the car and refused to interact with first responders.
“Officer Matthew Parrish from Coquille Tribal Police Department, members from Charleston Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance also responded to the scene for assistance,” the release said. “As a result of fast thinking by these first responders the man … was successfully removed from the vehicle and given necessary medical attention, likely saving his life.”
The Sheriff’s Office thanked the citizen who called the vehicle in, as well as the first responders who assisted.
