NORTH BEND — A man, who was reportedly armed with a “gun” and “nun chucks,” was arrested Sunday afternoon for criminal trespass after a call came in that he was inside a woman’s home in North Bend.
According to a press release from the North Bend Police Department, on Sunday, March 1, dispatch received a report at approximately 2:45 p.m. of a female victim in distress asking the reporting party to call the police for her.
“The reporting party advised dispatch the victim had a male suspect inside her home residence in the 1900 block of Broadway Avenue,” said the press release. “The reporting party said the victim told her the suspect was armed with a ‘gun’ and ‘nun chucks’ and was ‘freaking her out.’”
North Bend police on scene were able to make phone contact the woman inside the home as well as the reporting party. According to the press release, the woman was able to exit her home and met with officers face-to-face.
“The victim said the suspect had just showed up to her house the night before and refused to leave,” said the press release. “The victim said she did not know who the suspect was and could not provide his name.”
The victim added that the suspect, who was later identified as 56-year-old John McCafee, had at least one “hunting rifle” on the front porch and possibly more inside the home. She also said he had nun chucks in his back pocket and that no other person was inside the home, according to the press release.
“Officers had observed (McCafee) exit the house onto the front porch multiple times but waited for the suspect to create distance between the porch and the reported weapon,” said the press release. “Officers were able to take (McCafee) into custody without incident.”
As he was arrested, officers found nun chucks sticking out of McCafee’s back pocket. A BB gun rifle was also found on the front porch which was reported earlier by the victim as a hunting rifle.
McCafee was transported and logged in the Coos County Jail on charges of Criminal Trespass 1. The investigation is ongoing.
