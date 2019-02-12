COOS BAY — A man with gunshot wounds in his arm and leg was transported to Bay Area Hospital on Monday.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay Police Department, officers responded to a call at 9:11 a.m. on North Wasson Street for a man who had suffered from two gunshot wounds.
“Bay Cities Ambulance and Coos Bay Fire personnel responded and transported the subject to Bay Area Hospital for treatment,” the release said.
However, circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
“At this time, there is no immediate danger to the public and no arrests have been made,” the release said.