COOS COUNTY — The man who allegedly pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators last month is facing potentially one felony and two misdemeanor charges.
According to a press release from the Coos County District Attorney’s office, Brandon Dean Moore, a 36-year-old Coos Bay resident, was arraigned on a secret indictment Monday afternoon. The Coos County Grand Jury met June 30 and heard testimony from nine witnesses.
“The indictment returned by the grand jury alleges the following crimes,” the release said.
The crimes listed include unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, which is a Class C felony. They also include menacing, which is a Class A misdemeanor, as well as disorderly conduct in the second degree which is a Class B misdemeanor.
Moore was released on his own recognizance with special conditions that he not possess any firearms or have contact with “the alleged victim,” the release said.
“This office did ask the grand jury to consider charging Moore with a bias crime,” the release said. “After hearing the evidence, the grand jury declined to indict Moore on a bias crime.”
The court proceedings will move forward on Aug. 24.
