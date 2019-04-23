COOS BAY — The man wanted for armed robbery outside Cranberry Sweets has been discovered murdered in California.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay Police Department, Brandon Bryce Dawson, 26, was the lead suspect in the robbery that took place in the parking lot of Cranberry Sweets in the Empire District back in early February. The Feb. 7 incident led authorities to believe that Dawson had fled the area back to Orland, Calif., where he lived.
Then on Friday, April 19, CBPD was notified by California authorities that Dawson had been reported missing by his family March 10.
“The subsequent investigation into his disappearance revealed Dawson had been killed after he was involved in a dispute with several subjects regarding illegal drugs,” the release said. “His murder is under investigation by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.”
Based on this information, CBPD is closing its investigation into Dawson, the release said.