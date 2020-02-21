COOS BAY — A Coos County man was issued a citation Wednesday afternoon after authorities say he gave them a false name, ran away and then jumped into the water near High Tide Café in Charleston.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:50 p.m. deputies received a report of a person trespassing at the Old General Store on Cape Arago Highway.
The reporting party informed dispatch that the male, who was later identified as 19-year-old Peter Melnik, had been previously trespassed from the store and was refusing to leave, said the press release.
You have free articles remaining.
Melnik was contacted inside the High Tide Café by Bureau of Land Management Rangers and Sheriff’s deputies, who asked him to join them outside to speak. After giving authorities a false name, Melnik ran from officers and toward the water.
“With the quick response of the United States Coast Guard, as well as Bay Cities Ambulance, officers were prepared to recover (Melnik) from a small landing in the water during low tide,” said the press release. “Officers were able to get (Melnik) out of the water and he was transported to Bay Area Hospital by Bay Cities Ambulance to be evaluated by medical staff.”
Melnik was issued a citation in lieu of custody for disorderly conduct in the second degree, escape in the third degree and interfering with a peace officer.