COOS BAY — Authorities attempted to arrest a man who escaped from them multiple times Wednesday night in Coos Bay.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:43 p.m., deputies patrolling near Cape Arago Highway and Widahl Lane spotted a vehicle associated with Jimmie Rozier, 38, in the area.
Deputies followed Rozier, who had a warrant for his arrest, into the parking lot of the Davey Jones Locker grocery store. As deputies approached the front passenger, Rozier exited the car and fled on foot.
“The deputy advised Jimmie he was under arrest and to stop running multiple times,” said the press release. “Jimmie continued to run.”
A Taser was used on Rozier to get him to stop, but had no effect. According to the press release, a civilian also attempted to stop Rozier by opening her car door as he ran by. He was struck on his left side, but continued to run.
“The deputy deployed pepper spray at Jimmie who then stopped running and got on the ground,” said the press release. “The deputy advised Jimmie not to make any further movements. Jimmie made a sudden movement to get up and more pepper spray was deployed.”
Rozier was taken into custody without any further incident and transported to the Coos County Jail. He was booked for parole warrant, escape in the third degree and is currently being held without bail.