COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man was arrested Saturday after eluding officers and refusing to comply with their orders during a routine traffic stop.
Jerry Robinson, 59, was stopped on South Empire Boulevard near Pacific Avenue in Coos Bay at approximately 8:12 p.m. Saturday.
A Coos Bay police officer, who was working on a grant funded program aimed at locating impaired drivers, initiated the stop where he witnessed Robinson jump into the back seat of his vehicle in an attempt to buckle in a juvenile passenger who appeared to be riding unsecured.
According to a press release by the Coos Bay Police Department, Robinson returned to his seat and drove off quickly southbound on Cape Arago Highway. Officers followed behind, but decided to end the pursuit due to safety concerns.
“Less than an hour later Robinson was contacted again by members of the Coos Bay Police Department, Oregon State Police and Coos County Sheriff’s Office,” said the press release. “Robinson refused to comply with multiple orders to cooperate and step out of the vehicle.”
A window was broken and Robinson was removed from the vehicle. He was also Tasered after trying to resist arrest and transported to the Coos County Jail.
He has been charged with a felony elude in a vehicle, reckless endangering of a minor, reckless driving, and parole violation. He has also faces charges for resisting arrest, a second count of reckless endangering of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Officers also safely removed the child, who is currently in the custody of Oregon’s Department of Human Services, from the vehicle.