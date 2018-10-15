LAKESIDE — Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday night Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Osprey Point in Lakeside, where a man was shot in the head.
When deputies arrived on scene they found Coos Bay resident Phillip Clayton Wells, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Medics from the Lakeside Fire Department and Lower Umpqua Ambulance treated Wells and transported him to Bay Area Hospital. He was later flown to Oregon Health Sciences University hospital for further treatment, where he has been reported to be in stable condition.
A narrative of how the shooting happened has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office at this time. The matter is under further investigation by the Coos County Major Crime Team.
"At this point I'm not prepared to release any further information. I've asked the sheriff's office to conduct further investigation in the case," Coos County district attorney Paul Frasier said.
The Sheriff’s Office is currently withholding the name of the other party involved, but say that he is cooperating with law enforcement. According to Frasier no arrests have been made.
"I want to see what they develop before I make any decisions in the case," Frasier said.
Frasier isn't sure how long the county's investigations will take, but figures based on his current schedule an update on the story will not come this week.
Check back with theworldlink.com for updates.