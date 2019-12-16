LAKESIDE — A man with a knife robbed McKay’s Market in Lakeside on Saturday.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, a robbery was reported on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3:08 p.m. on Eighth Street at the McKay’s Market.
“The victim … was (allegedly) threatened with a knife when he confronted a customer for shoplifting,” the release said. “The victim was in fear of his life when the unknown suspect told him he was going to ‘stick him’ with the knife as the suspect cocked his hand back and raised the knife. Seeing the weapon, the victim separated himself from the suspect and called 911.”
Now the CCSO is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed the market.
Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect, call the CCSO at 541-396-2106 and reference case number S1932795. The investigation is being led by Deputy Jon Vinyard.