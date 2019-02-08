BUNKER HILL — Coos County deputies responded to an incident Friday afternoon involving a man who reportedly possessed a weapon travelling on Bay Park Lane in Bunker Hill.
“At about 1 p.m., deputies were alerted to the possibility that an individual on Bay Park Lane had a weapon and may have menaced a neighbor,” said a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
Following protocol, the Lighthouse School, which is nearby, was placed on lockdown as the level of caution increased throughout the area. Deputies were on hand to assist students as they exited school Friday around 2:50 p.m.
The perimeter that was set earlier in the day was lifted and the school’s lockdown status was removed.
According to its press release, deputies contacted the individual in question and its believed he does not pose any threat at this time.
The incident is currently under investigation and charges have yet to be filed.