NORTH BEND — A North Bend man was killed after invading the home of an ex-girlfriend Wednesday morning.
In a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call on White Lane in North Bend for a reported stabbing at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday.
“When deputies and fire personnel from Hauser Fire arrived, they found Eric Steven Woodworth, 39, of North Bend, laying on the front porch,” the release said. “Mr. Woodworth was pronounced deceased.”
The Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated and personnel from the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, Coquille Tribal Police, Oregon State Police, NBPD, and SCINT responded to investigate.
Through that investigation, it was discovered that Woodworth kicked in the front door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence after she recently ended their relationship.
After Woodworth invaded her home, he charged a teenager who was armed with a knife.
“Woodworth sustained one fatal stab wound to the chest during the altercation,” the release said.
There were three other adults and two children also in the home, though no other injuries were reported.
“Although an investigation is still active, the case will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for review,” the release said. “No arrest has been made as the current information appears to be a matter of self-defense or defense of another person.”