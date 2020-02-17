BUNKER HILL — The suspect arrested behind the Lighthouse School last week has been identified as Shawn M. Hampton.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton, 25, from Coos Bay, was arrested after he allegedly tried to stab K9 Odin with a kitchen knife. Odin had been called on after law enforcement responded to reports of a man with a knife near the Lighthouse School and placed the school on a brief lockdown as they investigated. Odin was brought out after the suspect fled and was apprehended behind Lighthouse School’s playground.
“K9 Odin’s harness protected him and Odin was not injured,” the release said. “(Hampton) received minor injuries and was treated and cleared for incarceration.”
As law enforcement investigated, it was determined that Hampton had reportedly punched his mother multiple times, shoved her down and held a knife to her.
“After (Hampton’s) mother had fled and attempted to call 911, he took the phone from her,” the release said. “(Hampton) had broken two other phones inside the residence while his mother had attempted to call family members for help.”
Hampton was transported to the Coos County Jail, lodged on charges of domestic menacing, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, domestic harassment, interfering with making a 911 call, interfering with a police animal and escape in the second degree, the release said.
“The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police and the North Bend Police Department for their assistance,” the release said. “We would also like to thank the Lighthouse School for promptly placing the school on lockdown for the safety of the children and the staff.”