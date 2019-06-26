COOS COUNTY — A jury found 36-year-old Manuel Daniel Delgado Jr. guilty of murder and assault at the Coos County Courthouse earlier today.
After two days that included six hours of deliberation, the jury found Delgado guilty of the murder of 45-year-old Coquille resident Gregory Durham and of the first-degree assault of 51-year-old Michael Lucas.
On June 23, 2018, authorities identified Delgado Jr. as a suspect in the assault of Lucas, who had entered Coquille Valley Hospital with severe blunt force trauma, leaving him with facial bone fractures.
According to a press release from Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier, Lucas also suffered two knife wounds. The Coquille Police Department was called to the hospital to investigate.
“The police learned that Delgado Jr. was staying in the residence of Durham, located on SE 3rd Avenue in Coquille,” said the press release. “The police also learned that the assault of Lucas had occurred at that residence.”
Authorities responded to the residence and attempted to make contact with those inside, but no one answered the door. A search warrant was obtained and officers entered the home where they found Delgado Jr. in a bed in a bedroom next to the bathroom.
He was placed in custody and removed from the home, said the release. Officers continued to examine the home and found Durham’s body on the bathroom floor of his residence with multiple knife wounds to the left side of his lower head and neck.
An autopsy exam later revealed Durham had bled to death as several fatal blood vessels were cut from the use of two table knives.
Delgado is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 5, for sentencing.
“The offense of murder has a mandatory sentence of life in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison before being eligible for parole or any other form of early release,” said the press release.
The first-degree assault charge is a Measure 11 offense requiring a minimum sentence of 90 months in prison with no eligibility for good time or other early release programs.