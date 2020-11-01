ELKTON — A passenger in a vehicle died Saturday after suffering injuries in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 38 near Elkton.
About 5:15 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the accident near mile post 34.
A preliminary investigation found a Honda Odyssey operated by Jose Torres, 40, of Van Nuys, Calif., was westbound when it left the roadway, traveled down an embankment, and rolled.
A passenger in the vehicle, Alfredo Valdez-Perez, 46, hometown unknown, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Torres was transported by air ambulance to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield.
OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
