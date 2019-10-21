CHARLESTON — A man was cited and released for DUII earlier this month.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Kingfisher Road C-Dock in Charleston on Oct. 12 at 12:59 p.m. after a man called 911 and reported that he had been assaulted.
However, when deputies arrived they learned that Donald Dewayne Roland, 60, who made the call was very intoxicated and had allegedly been the aggressor in the altercation he called 911 to report.
“The victim declined to pursue charges against Roland for the incident,” the release said.
You have free articles remaining.
But then later that day at 4:09 p.m., a deputy saw Roland driving his Pontiac Sunbird on Cape Arago Highway near Miluk Drive. The deputy made a traffic stop, the release said.
“Upon concluding the DUII investigation, Roland was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicants,” the release said, adding that his blood alcohol level was .20 percent.
Roland was cited on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants and released to a friend, the release said.