COOS BAY — A man was cited over the weekend after driving too closely behind another vehicle.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, July 21 at 12:04 a.m., a deputy observed a vehicle following another at an “unsafe distance.”
William Lindner, 27, was stopped by the deputy, who noticed him showing signs and symptoms of impairment “consistent with alcohol,” the release said.
“The deputy conducted an investigation for driving under the influence of intoxicants and arrested Lindner after finding that he was impaired to a noticeable and perceptible degree,” the release said.
Lindner was then taken to the Coos Bay Police Department to provide a breath sample, which came back with blood alcohol content at .18 percent. That is two times the legal amount of .08 percent.
Lindner was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and following too closely, the release said.
“Lindner will be referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office for recklessly endangering another, a passenger in the vehicle,” the release said. “Lindner was released to a sober, responsible party.”