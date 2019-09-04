LAKESIDE — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1:08 a.m., deputies were advised that multiple people were fighting in the McKays parking lot at 200 South Eighth Street in Lakeside. It was reported that a male was trying to drive away intoxicated while also fighting people nearby.
When deputies arrived, they found a woman was bleeding from the nose.
“It was learned that Justin E. Frison, 27, punched the female in the face, causing her nose to bleed uncontrollably,” the release said. “Deputies noticed the female’s clothing was covered in blood (and) noticed blood on the inside door when the woman was seated. It was also learned the female and (Frison) were dating.”
You have free articles remaining.
A third party provided video of Frison being physically aggressive toward his girlfriend by grabbing and pulling her as he tried to leave. The witness was also struck in the nose by Frison when she tried to intervene and stop him.
“By the time deputies had arrived, (Frison) had fled,” the release said.
But he was found walking on South Eight Street toward U.S. Highway 101, where he was arrested.
Frison was transported to the Coos County Jail on charges of assault in the fourth degree (domestic), harassment, and disorderly conduct in the second degree.