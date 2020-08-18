LAKESIDE — A man has been charged with multiple crimes following an eluding incident Sunday in Lakeside.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, Aug. 16, at about 8:10 p.m., a Sheriff's Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on a class I ATV (quad) on Airport Lane near Spinreel Road in Lakeside for operation without head lights and operating on the shoulder of the roadway.
The operator, 38-year-old Jeffery Ross, then reportedly attempted to elude, turning down Spinreel Road, driving recklessly and endangering other vehicles on the road including a bicyclist and a person on foot, according to the release.
Ross then abandoned the vehicle in front of Dunes Mobile Ranch and attempted to elude on foot south bound onto the railroad tracks. The sheriff’s deputy pursued Ross for about 400 yards down the tracks and was able to end the pursuit by tackling Ross as he turned off of the tracks, attempting to get to U.S. Highway 101.
Oregon State Police officers in the area assisted with the pursuit and investigation. The ATV was determined to be stolen from the Hauser KOA earlier this year.
Ross was issued multiple citations on charges including attempt to elude, recovery stolen ATV, reckless driving, theft I by possession, unauthorized use of vehicle, driving while suspended, driving uninsured and unlawful operation of ATV on highway. Ross was cited and released in lieu of custody.
There was also a loaded syringe with suspected methamphetamine seized. The recovered ATV was taken to impound by Mast Brothers Towing.
