BUNKER HILL — A Coos Bay man was taken into custody Tuesday following reports that he had strangled and attacked a female employee at the 7-Eleven in Bunker Hill.
At approximately 4:00 p.m., Coos County Sheriff’s deputies and Coos Bay Police officers responded to reports of some sort of disturbance at the store.
It was discovered that Nehemiah Statzer, had followed the employee to the back of the store and grabbed her by her hair and throat. The employee did not suffer any injuries and Statzer had left the scene before officers had arrived.
He was later contacted at his job at Georgia Pacific and taken to the Coos County Jail on charges for strangulation and harassment. The incident is still under investigation and further charges may be added if applicable. Stratzer remains in jail on a $35,000 bail.