LAKESIDE — A North Bend man wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court was arrested Monday night in Lakeside.

According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived in Lakeside after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Kokes Road.

“At about 10:14 p.m., deputies located the vehicle and contacted 27-year-old Seth Schuler, of North Bend,” said the press release. “Deputies were notified by dispatch that (Schuler) had an active warrant out of Douglas County for failure to appear.”

Schuler was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail without incident.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

