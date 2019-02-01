COOS BAY — One man was arrested Thursday for two active warrants, while two others were recommended for review to the Coos County District Attorney.
It started at 7:19 p.m., according to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, when a call came in about a fight on Harriet Road in Coos Bay. When deputies arrived, they found Anthony William, 27, had already fled. He had two active warrants for assault III and assault IV.
Coos Bay Police and Oregon State Police assisted in establishing a perimeter while K9 Raven and her handler, Deputy Boswell, initiated a dog track. Raven led law enforcement to the home of Trina Resindez-Faulkner, 37, and Nick Campbell, 21. Both denied that Williams was inside their home and made statements to make law enforcement believe Williams had already left the area.
“However, Resindez-Faulkner allowed consent for deputies to check the residence for Williams,” the release said. “Williams was located in the residence hiding in the bathroom closet and was taken into custody on the outstanding warrants.”
He was taken to the Coos County Jail, while Resindez-Faulkner and Campbell are being referred to the Coos County DA’s office for the alleged crime of hindering prosecution.