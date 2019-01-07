CHARLESTON — A man riding his bicycle without a rear reflector led deputies to discover he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.
On Jan. 3 around 7:23 p.m., a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy first noticed a bicycle going over the Charleston Bridge without a rear reflector, according to a press release.
“The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the bicycle at Libby Lane, near Cape Arago Highway,” the release said. “While trying the conduct the stop, the rider of the bike began walking with the bike continuing down Valma Road.”
The deputy managed to stop the man and discovered that he was Jonathan Oxford, 47, of Coos Bay with several outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Oxford was arrested and taken to Coos County Jail where he was lodged on $100,000 bail.