COOS COUNTY — Deputies nabbed a suspect hiding under a bed over the weekend.
On Saturday, July 14 at 11:11 p.m., a deputy with the Coos County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a male removing items from a home in Coos Bay, according to a press release from the department.
“When deputies arrived at the scene, a juvenile answered the door and confirmed the suspect, Jason Hemion, was hiding in a bedroom in the back of the residence,” the release stated. “A search of the bedroom was conducted and Hemion was found hiding under the bed.”
Deputies had no trouble detaining Hemion while his probation officer was contacted.
“Hemion’s probation officer asked deputies to arrest him on a probation violation,” the release stated, adding that Hemion was later charged with parole violation after being arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.