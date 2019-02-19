COOS BAY — Coos County deputies responded to a possible theft in progress Sunday evening only to find a Coos Bay man with an outstanding warrant.
At approximately, 6:31 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office deployed deputies to the residence where the alleged theft was taking place on Saddler Road in Coos Bay.
When deputies arrived, they witnessed Kenneth Mullins, 40, knocking on the trailer door of the home. He was questioned and the home was inspected. According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, there was no sign of the alleged crime of theft.
A warrant check was requested on Mullins which alerted authorities he had two active warrants. He was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail without incident.
Mullins was charged with a parole violation and probation violation for criminal mistreatment in the first degree.