LAKESIDE — A man was arrested this week off a warrant out of Linn County.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was notified on Wednesday at 3:39 p.m. of a man shoplifting from McKay’s Market in Lakeside. It was also reported that the subject had a “non-confirmed warrant out of Linn County, Oregon,” the release said.
“When the deputy arrived, he discovered the man sitting in a back room at McKay’s Market with a loss prevention employee,” the release said.
The subject was Jermey Harris, 39, and in fact an outstanding warrant out of Linn County for probation violation. Harris was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail where he is being held pending extradition to Linn County.