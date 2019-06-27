COOS BAY — A man was arrested off an active warrant over the weekend.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol Saturday, June 22, at 8:02 p.m. in the area of South Barview Road when he saw a vehicle heading southbound and “noted multiple traffic infractions.”
The deputy pulled the vehicle over at the end of Hollywood Lane. The driver, Justin N. Black, 36, was checked in the state and national database.
“The deputy discovered (Black) had an active warrant out for his arrest,” the release said. “(Black) was taken into custody without incident.”
He was transported to the Coos County Jail.