COQUILLE — On Wednesday, at approximate 6:30 p.m., Coos County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a restraining order violation at Rink Creek Lane in Coquille.
Deputies learned that 36-year-old Daniel Hutton had been at a residence banned by a restraining order.
It was learned Hutton had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Coos and Douglas counties. Hutton was located in the Eastside area of Coos Bay and taken into custody without incident on the active warrants and for violation of restraining order.