COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted two women early Tuesday morning, Sept. 24.
According to the Coos County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:27 a.m., the Coos County Sheriffs Office received a 9-1-1 call from a residence in the 63000 block of Grand Road in Coos Bay. A female was claiming that her husband, 33-year-old Troy Nickilabrown was intoxicated and trying to choke her and her friend. Deputies quickly arrived at the residence and detained Nickilabrown, the release stated.
During the investigation, it was found that Nickilabrown was suspected of pushing both females to the ground several times, choking both of them and threatening them with a knife. These events all took place in front of the Nickilabrown’s 7-year-old minor child.
All three were seen by Bay Cities Ambulance. The females were transported to Bay Area Hospital to be evaluated by medical staff.
Nickilabrown was arrested and being charged with two counts of harassment, two counts of strangulation (felony), two counts of menacing, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct II and assault IV - domestic felony. Nickilabrown was transported to Coos County Jail and booked and lodged in the jail.