COOS COUNTY — A man with a felony warrant out for his arrest was captured by local officers on Friday.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was called in around 4:57 p.m. “regarding the whereabouts of Derek L. Johnson who had an active felony warrant for his arrest out of Washington County.”
A deputy, with the help from the Coos Bay Police Department, set up a containment perimeter near Highway 101 and Newport Road in the Bunker Hill area. According to the release, CBPD brought in K9 Dak, who was on duty, to help track Johnson from where he was last seen.
“While the K9 track was occurring, a Deputy that was patrolling the perimeter observed a subject matching Derek L. Johnson’s description riding as a passenger in a vehicle,” the release stated.
A deputy followed the car into the 7-11 parking lot in Bunker Hill, where he contacted the passenger who gave the name “Cody.” It was when a CBPD officer showed up that Johnson was positively identified and arrested.
Johnson was taken to the Coos County Jail where he will stay until transported to Washington County Correctional Facility.
“… Johnson will be referred for giving False Information to a police officer,” the release said.