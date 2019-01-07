NORTH BEND — A man was arrested on a felony assault charge over the weekend.
According to a press release, deputies from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a dispute on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 1:28 a.m. on West Eagle Lane in North Bend. When they arrived, they discovered Daymon Gililland had been drinking.
“Through the course of the investigation, it was determined Daymon had strangled and assault the victim in the presence of a 5-year-old juvenile,” the release said.
Deputies arrested Gililland and transported him to the Coos County Jail on charges of felony strangulation, felony assault IV and harassment.
“(Gililland) provided a breath sample, which showed him to have a blood alcohol content of .08 percent,” the release said.