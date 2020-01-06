MYRTLE POINT — A man was arrested on Friday, Jan. 3 on a charge DUII.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded at 6:16 p.m. to Catching Creek Road in Myrtle Point to calls of an erratic driver. When he arrived to the area, he spotted a vehicle matching the description of the complaints.
A traffic stop was made after the deputy watched the vehicle allegedly violate the Oregon Revised Statute for failing to drive in lane. The driver, John Wayne Vermillion III, 27, reportedly had signs and indicators of impairment.
“After conducting an investigation, Vermillion was arrested (on a charge of) driving under the influence of intoxicants,” the release said.
Vermillion was taken to the Coos County Jail where he provided a breath sample, showing his blood alcohol level reportedly at .15 percent. He was cited on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to drive in lane. He was released to the jail staff.