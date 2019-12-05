NORTH BEND — An investigation led by the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team led authorities to arrest a man Tuesday after learning he was selling Heroin from his home in North Bend.
“For several weeks, SCINT detectives had been investigating Jedidiah Caine Mangine for the distribution of Heroin,” said a press release by SCINT. “Through the investigation SCINT learned Jedidiah was (allegedly) selling heroin from his home and vehicle.”
A warrant to search Mangine’s residence on Ohio Street in North Bend was granted Tuesday where authorities found a “substantial quality of heroin” which authorities say represented more than 120 individual doses.
Packaging materials, scales and approximately $8,000 in U.S. currency was also found.
Mangine was arrested on charges of unlawful delivery and possession of heroin.