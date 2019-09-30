COOS COUNTY — A man was arrested last week on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy contacted a suspicious person in a vehicle on Libby Lane near mile post 2 on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m.
Troy E. Harris, 47, of Coos Bay was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of short-barreled shotgun, the release said. An additional charge was given for unlawful harvest of minor forest products from tribal lands and probation violation.
Harris was taken to the Coos County Jail where he is being held without bail, the release said.