COOS BAY — On Saturday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Coos Bay after a report came in that he allegedly assaulted his fiancé.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:02 a.m. Feb. 22, deputies responded to a residence on Grinnell Lane where the caller reported that she had been assaulted by fiancé 55-year-old Cy Woodward.
“As deputies were responding to the residence, (Woodward) was reported as arming himself with knives, homemade weapons and a shield inside the kitchen,” said the press release. “(Woodward) also made statements that he was not going to go ‘alive.’”
With assistance from the North Bend Police Department, deputies arrived on scene and spoke to the original caller. It was during this time that Woodward exited the home and was placed into custody without further incident, according to the press release.
“Both individuals stated they had been arguing most of the day, as the caller had made several attempts to call 9-1-1 but was unsuccessful due to (Woodward’s) efforts,” said the press release. “During the dispute, (Woodward) (reportedly) caused physical injury to and at one point was on top of the caller causing her to have issues breathing.”
Woodward was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked and lodged for an active warrant on charges of assault IV (domestic) and strangulation (domestic.)