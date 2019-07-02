COOS COUNTY — A man was arrested last week for violating a restraining order.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol along Boat Basin Road on Tuesday, June 25, at 10:52 p.m. sighted a blue Ford Ranger with a white canopy at Bandon Pacific Seafoods. The deputy already knew the vehicle from a prior traffic stop.
The vehicle belonged to Steven Sossman, 47, from North Bend.
“The deputy knew and confirmed with dispatch there was still probable cause for (Sossman’s) arrest,” the release said. “The deputy was able to locate (Sosssman) inside the facility.”
Sossman was arrested on a charge of violation of a restraining order and transported to the Coos County Jail.