LAKESIDE — A man was arrested over the weekend on a charge of DUII after crashing his vehicle.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report of a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Way and North Eighth Street in Lakeside.
When the deputy arrived, he found a single vehicle laying on its side in the ditch on the west-bound side of the road. The driver, Levi James Cross, 27, was standing near the trunk. When emergency medical personnel arrived, they advised the deputy that Cross was reportedly intoxicated, the release said.
The deputy held an investigation for driving under the influence of intoxicants. At the end of that investigation, Cross was arrested on a charge DUII and transported to the North Bend Police Department where he provided a breath sample. His blood alcohol level was reportedly .11 percent.
Cross was cited on charges of DUII and failure to maintain lane and was released to a friend.