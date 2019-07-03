CHARLESTON — Coos County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Wednesday after he admitted to breaking the windows at multiple stores in Charleston.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of the Old General Store in Charleston at about 1:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a man throwing objects and breaking store fronts.
“Deputies located the suspect attempting to leave the area as they arrived,” the release said. “During the investigation, 54-year-old Cy Woodward admitted to breaking windows at Kinnee’s Gifts and Shells, Chuck’s Seafood and Dave Jones Locker.”
Woodward was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on three counts of criminal mischief in the first degree.