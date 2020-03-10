COOS BAY — A man on Coos County Community Corrections’ monthly detainables list was arrested last week.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a sergeant from the CCSO responded to the area of Red Dyke Road and Hobby Lane in Coos Bay on Friday, March 6 at 7:11 p.m. Dispatch had received a reported that a man from the detainables list was at a residence near the location.
The man, David Edgerton, 33, was located on Hobby Lane and arrested without incident. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
To see the detainables list, visit the Community Corrections Department tab at www.co.coos.or.us.
