Man arrested off Douglas County warrant

COOS COUNTY — A 911 call last week reported threats being made to a neighbor, which ended in an arrest.
On Thursday, August 16 at around 5:45 p.m., a deputy with the Coos County Sheriff’s Department arrived at Parsonage Lane in Myrtle Point in response to the call, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
“These threats involved killing someone for killing his dog,” the release stated. “During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that subject making threats, Lonnie W. Gates, had an active warrant for methamphetamine possession out of Douglas County.”
The deputy arrested Gates, 52, and transported him to the Coos County Jail.