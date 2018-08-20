Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Man arrested off Douglas County warrant

Lonnie W. Gates was arrested in Myrtle Point last week for a warrant out of Douglas County.

 Contributed photo

COOS COUNTY — A 911 call last week reported threats being made to a neighbor, which ended in an arrest.

On Thursday, August 16 at around 5:45 p.m., a deputy with the Coos County Sheriff’s Department arrived at Parsonage Lane in Myrtle Point in response to the call, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

“These threats involved killing someone for killing his dog,” the release stated. “During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that subject making threats, Lonnie W. Gates, had an active warrant for methamphetamine possession out of Douglas County.”

The deputy arrested Gates, 52, and transported him to the Coos County Jail.

