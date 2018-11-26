COOS COUNTY — A man was arrested over the weekend after drifting out of his lane.
According to a press release, a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle traveling down U.S. Highway 101 at ten miles per hour under the speed limit and failing to maintain its lane. Not only that, but the license plate didn’t have current valid tags.
The deputy pulled the vehicle over near Coos-Sumner Lane and discovered that the driver, Burton W. Soto, 40, was driving while suspended and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Lebanon.
The warrant was for “menacing, criminal mischief in the third degree and interfering with making a report,” the release said.
Soto was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.