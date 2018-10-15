Try 1 month for 99¢

COOS BAY — A call regarding a suspicious subject near the Coos Golf Club led to an arrest over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 13 around 11:02 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call on Bartleson Road in Coos Bay. When deputies investigated the subject, Eric M. Borchman, 32, of Myrtle Point, it was discovered he had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

According to a press release from the CCSO, Borchman was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail where he is now being held without bail.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

