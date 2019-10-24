COOS COUNTY — A man was arrested on a warrant this week.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6:13 a.m. a red Pontiac was found parked near the corner of Old Wagon Road and Coos Sumner Lane. At first, it looked like a dog was inside but two individuals were found sleeping in the vehicle as well.
The male passenger was Nathan Peak, 26, who deputies were notified by dispatch was wanted out of Marion County for failure to appear, the release said.
Peak was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.