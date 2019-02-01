Try 1 month for 99¢

COOS BAY — A verbal dispute leads law enforcement authorities to discovering a Coos Bay man wanted on several warrants.

At approximately 1:47 p.m., on Jan. 31, authorities responded to Sea Port RV Park in Coos Bay. Upon arrival, a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy discovered Robert Peters, 40, hiding in the back of a camp trailer.

After running his name through a state and national database, authorities learned Peters had warrants for his arrest in Benton and Marion counties.

He was transported to the Coos County Jail without further incident, according to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. A BLM ranger and the Coquille Tribal Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office in responding to the incident.  

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

