CHARLESTON — A man has been arrested in Charleston on outstanding warrant from Marion County.

According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy spotted Robert Peters, 41, walking down Charleston Road near the Portside Restaurant on Friday, July 19 at 10:40 a.m. The deputy knew Peters had a warrant for his arrest from Marion County.

“Deputies made contact with (Peters) at the parking lot of Seaport Restaurant,” the release said. “The deputies advised (Peters) was under arrest for a warrant.”

Peters was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

