CHARLESTON — A man has been arrested in Charleston on outstanding warrant from Marion County.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy spotted Robert Peters, 41, walking down Charleston Road near the Portside Restaurant on Friday, July 19 at 10:40 a.m. The deputy knew Peters had a warrant for his arrest from Marion County.
“Deputies made contact with (Peters) at the parking lot of Seaport Restaurant,” the release said. “The deputies advised (Peters) was under arrest for a warrant.”
Peters was transported to the Coos County Jail.